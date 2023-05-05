Rhea Ripley has a one-word reaction to WWE legend’s threat to Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley had a one-word reaction to Rey Mysterio's threat to Dominik Mysterio.

This past week on WWE RAW, the Judgment Day were in the ring to cut a promo. The crowd were their usual rowdy self when Dominik tried to say how his stablemates were going to dominate at WWE Backlash. He even accused his father Rey Mysterio of running away to SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio interrupted him and reminded him that he was drafted to SmackDown. Rey then said the draft saved him from getting a worse beating just like what he got at WrestleMania 39. He also mentioned that Bad Bunny was going to beat up Damian Priest while Zelina Vega will defeat Ripley for the title.

The Eradicator reacted to the whole segment on Twitter with just one word.

"Scum," wrote Rhea.

Charlotte Flair says Rhea Ripley's character isn't a heel

Ever since Rhea Ripley joined the Judgment Day, she has been booed heavily by the crowd. Her antics would also suggest that she is a heel. However, her longtime rival Charlotte Flair believes otherwise.

During a recent interview with Boardroom, Flair stated that Ripley's character is not a heel but is edgy and cool.

"Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy," The Queen said.

She continued:

"Knowing that, I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at. That's when it gets fun, I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic [laughs]," she added. [H/T Boardroom]

Whether she is a heel or not, Ripley is still one of the hottest acts on the entire roster and should remain a champion for a long time.

Do you think Rhea Ripley is a heel? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes