Rhea Ripley has a one-word reaction to being WWE's "cutest" couple

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is often seen in NXT North American Champion Dom Mysterio's corner during the latter's matches on the developmental brand. She remains at ringside, showing support to her on-screen 'lover.'

"Dirty" Dom recently picked up an impressive victory over Dragon Lee, but NXT's Twitter handle was rather interested in the chemistry between the former and Mami.

Since Dom-Dom joined The Judgment Day, both he and Ripley do little things to show off their relationship. WWE NXT recently shared a post with a caption stating:

"Aren't they just the cutest," WWE NXT shared on Twitter/X.

To this, Rhea Ripley just had one thing to say about it:

"Yes!" *devil emoji*

The re-ignition of the feud between Dom Mysterio and Cody Rhodes was teased recently, which was more of a filler program before the latter's major summer feud with Brock Lesnar. It'd be interesting if the creative team decides to explore their feud on the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.

Rhea Ripley herself has been asking for trouble as former Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are likely to be gunning for The Eradicator's gold.

Rhea Ripley calls for "war" ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day, whether winning or losing, has been used wonderfully on television as of late. Whilst Finn Balor and Damian Priest may have some things to settle, Ripley is a one-woman army against the entire women's locker room as the world champion.

She has not defended her title in a while, with her last notable feud being against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico, followed by a brief storyline with Natalya. Ahead of tonight's show, Ripley shared a post via her social media handle:

"RAW’s about to be war because it’s Monday night MAMI," she wrote.

Aside from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, even Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have stepped up to be the matriarch of The Judgment Day. It'd be interesting to see where the creative team is heading with Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

Do you see a multi-women world championship match involving all the aforementioned stars at WWE Payback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

