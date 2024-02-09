Rhea Ripley has a one-word response to being "well fed" by her two girlfriends in WWE

Rhea Ripley has one of the most unique and intriguing characters in WWE. Despite being a heel, she is wildly cheered by fans in arenas and on social media. She showed exactly why she's popular with a one-word response to Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley.

The Judgment Day member turned heel in 2022 when she turned on Liv Morgan after a women's tag titles match loss. Since then, despite changing her character to become a villain, she has gotten exponentially more popular with the fans.

She occasionally has fun segments with backstage and non-wrestling personalities like Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin. In continuation to that, Rhea Ripley sent a cheeky response on X/Twitter.

This happened after a fan account claimed that the Australian star was well-fed by Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley, who were referred to as the Women's World Champion's girlfriends:

"Seriously!" - The Nightmare tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley will face Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Eradicator is the inaugural and only Women's World Champion so far. She has defended her title multiple times, with her most recent televised title defense coming on RAW against Ivy Nile.

Prior to that, she defeated Zoey Stark at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and defeated Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel 2023.

She will take on Nia Jax in her home country at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event. Parallelly, her former tag team partner Liv Morgan is likely to be a part of the women's Elimination Chamber match. She will take on Zoey Stark in a qualification match.

If Liv Morgan emerges victorious and Rhea Ripley overcomes Nia Jax, the two could be headed for a major clash at WWE WrestleMania XL. The 2-time tag team champion is the last woman to pin the Judgment Day member, and the two have a lot of history. A match on the Grandest Stage of them All will be intriguing if it happens.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE