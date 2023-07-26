Rhea Ripley opens up about the first time she met current WWE partner

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to talk about the first time she met her current WWE partner.

Rhea Ripley has been a member of the popular faction The Judgment Day for over a year. The 26-year-old has become particularly close with her stablemate Dominik Mysterio, who joined the group later after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Ripley and Mysterio have been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE television this year. The duo accompany each other to the ring for their matches and often get involved in the action. Last week, Rhea helped Dirty Dom capture the NXT North American Championship after she bashed Wes Lee over the head with her Women's World Championship.

Earlier today, Dominik's 'Mami' took to Twitter to open up about the first time she met her DomDom.

"A year ago today was the first time I laid eyes on @DomMysterio35 as The Judgment Day crashed Rey’s 20th anniversary,"she tweeted.

Rhea Ripley accepts 26-year-old WWE star's title Challenge

Rhea Ripley recently accepted a surprising challenge from NXT superstar Lyra Valkyria.

On last night's episode of RAW, Ripley was scheduled to take on Liv Morgan. However, she attacked her former tag-team partner before the bell could ring, and the match never took place.

The Judgment Day member then explained her actions in a backstage interview that was interrupted by Valkyria, who challenged Ripley to a match on this week's episode of NXT. Rhea was quick to accept the challenge.

"Okay, so you want to step in the ring with one of the most dominant women here in this business. I run this women’s division right across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. I run everything, do you think that’s smart? [Valkyria said, "hell yeah"] I will see you tomorrow," said Ripley. [0:46 - 1:07]

Do you think NXT's Lyra Valkyria has any chance of defeating Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments below.

