"I legit was so sweaty! It was disgusting" - Rhea Ripley opens up about losing her WWE attire

Rhea Ripley hopes whoever has her missing ring gear took the time to wash it!

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked what she lost in her gear bag back in October, Ripley admits that she lost everything and goes into detail about how it happened.

"Everything! It was such a fluke thing as well," Rhea Ripley said. "We were driving, I heard a noise and I was like, 'What was that?' Then I heard it again and the trunk was open. I don’t know how it opened, but I know I closed it! So it somehow opened, my suitcase fell out the car. We only drove five minutes and we went back around three times and it was nowhere. I thought it would be on the side of the road somewhere but someone must’ve picked it up. And someone’s enjoying some really sweaty Rhea Ripley clothes. I hope they washed it. I legit was so sweaty! It was disgusting."

Damian Priest assisted Rhea Ripley with some gear after losing hers

Luckily for Rhea Ripley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was able to help the former NXT Women's Champion by letting her borrow his pants. The funniest part about that, according to Ripley, is that they fit her better than they fit him.

"Losing all my stuff – legit, I have one pair of pants. One pair of gear pants, that’s all I had," Rhea Ripley admitted. "So, losing that and losing the title, and having to wear Damian Priest’s pants – and them fitting me better than they fit him...It was hilarious! I remember putting them on and I walked out, and they fit. He’s like, 'I hate you!' Everyone that walked past was like, 'Woooow! We didn’t realize you had another pair of pants?' They’re not my pants! [laughs]"

You can catch Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest every Monday night on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's story? Are you disappointed to find out that her bag of gear was never returned to her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

