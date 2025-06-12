Rhea Ripley opens up about participating in her first-ever WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently competed in her first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While the former Women's World Champion failed to emerge victorious, she has now shared her thoughts on her experience in the physically demanding contest.

On June 7, 2025, at the Money in the Bank PLE, The Nightmare was in action against Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi. In the end, The Glow defeated her opponents in the six-woman ladder match to secure the coveted MITB briefcase.

In an interview with Complex Sports, Rhea Ripley stated she was primarily concerned with not getting seriously injured in her first ladder bout. The 28-year-old WWE Superstar described the ladders as far more rigid and painful than she had anticipated, making the experience exceptionally brutal.

Trending

"There were a lot of things going through my mind out there. I was just honestly trying not to die. I've never been in a ladder match before, like ever. So getting hit with ladders, falling on ladders, getting covered in ladders—sandwiched in ladders. They are a lot stiffer, and obviously, you would think that they are pretty hard, but they—just trump anything that you are thinking. They're so much harder and painful than you could comprehend. So I was just trying to survive at that point," Ripley said.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

You can check out the interview below:

Top WWE star says he was inspired by Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest recently revealed that he has been inspired by The Eradicator's journey to become a successful WWE Superstar. He discussed this during an appearance on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast.

The Archer of Infamy found Rhea Ripley's journey to the United States and her rise in WWE deeply inspiring. The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that Mami's experience of moving across the world and missing her family was a challenge he couldn't fully comprehend.

"Talking about Rhea [Ripley] and her inspiring, so that idea that her moving across the world and dealing with that internal, like, missing her family, like, nobody can identify with it. I can't even compare to that," Priest said.

On this week's RAW, The Nightmare failed to qualify for the next round of the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley ahead of Night of Champions.

Please credit the Complex Sports' Instagram handle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!