  • Rhea Ripley opens up on romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio; says she could recreate it with 3-time WWE champion

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 30, 2025 08:06 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were an on-screen couple [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently talked about her on-screen romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The Eradicator also mentioned that she could recreate the storyline if a former champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion. It is none other than her husband, Buddy Matthews.

Matthews has won the Cruiserweight Championship and NXT & RAW Tag Team Championship during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. He now wrestles for WWE's rival promotion, AEW. Many believe the star could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future because of his wife, Rhea Ripley.

During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, which ended after the latter turned on her to side with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024.

The Eradicator said that her chemistry with Dirty Dom was incredible, and she did not know if she could ever recreate the same storyline with anyone else other than her husband, Buddy Matthews.

"Just to see, like Rhea the brute that she is in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio out of all people and have that dynamic where like I'm the muscle but he's like sneaky and it's just like, I don't know, we bounce off each other so well. I don't know if I want to try and recreate that at all with anyone else, or if that was like my one and done because that was just something that came together so organically that I don't think I can create with someone that isn't my husband [laughs]," she said. [2:30 - 3:01]
Check out her interview below:

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Since dropping the WWE Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley has been trying to reclaim the gold. She wrestled IYO SKY for the title at WrestleMania 41, but failed to win. The two stars went at it again at Evolution, but the match did not end in either Ripley's or SKY's favor as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

Adam Pearce later announced that The Glow will defend the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

