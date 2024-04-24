Rhea Ripley, Otis, and many other stars send their condolences after Sheamus shares heartbreaking personal update

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have sent their heartfelt condolences to Sheamus following the demise of his dog.

The Celtic Warrior shared a heartbreaking post on his official Instagram handle earlier tonight. He announced that his dog, Vesper, had passed away. The former WWE Champion wrote a lengthy caption remembering his dog.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The post has received tons of messages from wrestling personalities and fans of The Celtic Warrior. Here are some of the messages that he received from his co-workers and other major wrestling names:

Stars send their condolences to the WWE veteran (via Sheamus' Instagram handle)

What the future has in store for the 46-year-old star remains to be seen.

What did Sheamus write in his heartfelt Instagram post remembering Vesper?

Sheamus penned an emotional message addressed to his dog, Vesper, in his Instagram post. He called it "the greatest gift" he had ever gotten. Check out the complete message below:

"Vesper! My ginger shadow. From the day you walked into our lives, you brought nothing but love and joy. You stole our hearts on Christmas Day and were the greatest gift we have ever gotten. Thank you for the amazing memories, the love and the cuddles. We will never forget you or never stop loving ya. See you on the other side lassie 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡," Sheamus shared.

The Celtic Warrior recently made news after making his big return on an episode of RAW following a months-long hiatus. He defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders in his return match on the red brand. On the latest edition of RAW, he picked up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Expand Tweet

His return was marred by many fans targeting him on social media over his weight gain. Some people even went as far as editing his recent pictures to make him look bigger than he was. He later shared a response addressing the trolls, and called himself "big boned."

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its deepest condolences to The Celtic Warrior.