Rhea Ripley hasn't been pinned since losing to 29-year-old WWE star 730+ days ago

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has achieved an incredible feat. The Eradicator has not been pinned for two whole years now.

WWE has done a quite marvelous job of presenting The Nightmare as the most dangerous female star in the company. She has done the best work of her career over the past two years or so.

In 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and attacked her then-tag team partner, Liv Morgan. The duo then feuded for a brief period. On the May 30, 2022, edition of RAW, Liv defeated Ripley via pinfall. It has been exactly two years since that loss, and Rhea has not been pinned for the entirety of this period.

Trending

"Today marks TWO WHOLE YEARS since Rhea Ripley was last pinned in a match on WWE TV. The last person to pin her? Reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan."

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once said that she and Liv Morgan are similar in a lot of ways

Back in 2022, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were a popular tag team duo. In an interview with TV Insider, Mami talked about Morgan in detail and had nothing but praise for her. The former Women's World Champion also opened up about the similarities that they both share.

"We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I'm not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don't know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T TV Insider]

Ripley is currently on a hiatus and is recovering from her injury while Liv has won the Women's World Championship in her absence. Mami would love to make a full recovery soon and take the Women's World Championship from Morgan when she eventually returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback