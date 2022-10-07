Rhea Ripley plays coy while reacting to her involvement during match on RAW

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to her interference during The Judgment Day's match on this week's RAW.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor took on Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles to open the episode. During the bout, Styles made a separation and went for a tag, but Ripley pulled Mysterio from the apron when the referee wasn't looking.

When the masked legend stepped towards the former NXT Women's Champion, Rey's son Dominik stepped between the two. The hesitation created by this allowed The Nightmare to deck the former World Champion while Balor pinned AJ in the ring.

WWE on Twitter recently posted a clip of Ripley pulling The Master of the 619 off the apron on this week's episode of red brand, claiming in the caption that the former RAW Women's Champion "is truly a menace." The Australian replied to this by acting like she did absolutely nothing.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," Ripley tweeted.

Rhea Ripley recently discussed how much she loves her current gimmick

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her feelings towards her current gimmick with The Judgment Day and claimed that she is "loving every second of it."

The Australian was interviewed by Metro a week ago, where she mentioned that she likes to pick on everyone. Ripley also mentioned that she is enjoying her current storyline with Dominik Mysterio.

"Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T- Fightful Select]

With her stablemate Finn Balor taking on the group's founder, Edge, in an I Quit Match this Saturday at Extreme Rules, it is expected that The Judgment Day will interfere.

One person who can stop Rhea Ripley is the Rated-R Superstar's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It might also set up a match between the two down the line.

