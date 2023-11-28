Rhea Ripley points out a major botch from Monday Night RAW, takes a dig at Randy Orton

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton was victorious over Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

The opening segment of the show saw Orton come face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, who took to social media to send a message to The Viper. Midway through the match, Dominik was shoved by the rapper Jelly Roll, who was at ringside. Under the usual circumstances, the match would have been called off as a Disqualification, with Dominik emerging victorious.

However, that was not the case, and Orton went on to secure the victory. Taking to Twitter, Ripley pointed out Jelly's actions, claiming that Dirty Dom should have won via a Disqualification.

"THATS A DQ! @DomMysterio35 beat @RandyOrton thanks to that Jelly dude!…" Rhea Ripley shared.

Randy Orton returned to WWE for the first time in over a year

At the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, Randy Orton returned to WWE for the first time in over a year. His last appearance was back in mid-2022 when The Viper and his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

A post-match assault from The Bloodline and a real-life injury forced The Viper out of action. He underwent back surgery and was sidelined for over a year. In the lead-up to this year's Survivor Series WarGames, Orton's return was confirmed by Cody Rhodes.

During a recent episode of RAW, The American Nightmare announced that his mentor was set to make a grand return to WWE as the fifth member of Rhodes' Men's WarGames Match team.

Upon his return, Orton played a crucial role, preventing Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins during the Men's WarGames Match. He was also the turning factor in the match, assisting Rhodes and his team in securing the win.

