Rhea Ripley posts interesting reunion photos on Twitter during Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley is the biggest name missing in WWE's Women's division due to being on the injury list. The former Women's World Champion posted a reunion photo during Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship and is now spending time at home in Florida. Although usually separated from Buddy Matthews due to their schedules with different promotions, she appears to be spending more time with her fiance now.

While RAW was going on, she posted some reunion photos alongside Buddy Matthews and her long-time Australian wrestling peers - Gabriel Aeros and Eli Thesus, aka The Parea:

"Fun with my first wrestling family! 🖤🦈," she wrote.

Ripley has known them from their early days in RCW/Riot City Wrestling in Australia.

Upon vacating her Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley quickly labeled Becky Lynch as a placeholder while calling Liv Morgan the forever runner-up.

The story seems to be between Ripley and Morgan for her return, as the latter injured her on RAW.

A clip was posted on Twitter a few days ago, marking ten years since Ripley won her first-ever wrestling championship. She has certainly come a long way since signing with WWE, let alone a decade ago when she was an aspiring wrestler in Australia.

