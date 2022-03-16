"I will forever be grateful to him" - Rhea Ripley on one of her mentors in WWE

Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has praised the coaching efforts of Scotty 2 Hotty from the time the pair worked together at the WWE Performance Center.

Ripley signed for WWE in 2017, and along with NXT superstar Raquel Gonzalez, she reported to the WWE Performance Center to train alongside male wrestlers. The class was led by former WWE Tag Team Champion, Scotty 2 Hotty.

During a recent appearance on the podcast, Under The Ring, Ripley spoke of how Scotty 2 Hotty was like a father figure to her as well as a great life coach.

The main one — I always will say this — is Scotty 2 Hotty,” Ripley said. “He was like my wrestling dad. There was a time at the performance center where I was extremely depressed and extremely down and it was just because of work. It was because of life in general, and I was in Scotty’s class with Raquel Gonzalez and we were the only two girls in that class of just, like, straight-up men, and Scotty believed in us every step of the way." [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Ripley added how grateful she is towards Scotty 2 Hotty for all the advice he gave her during her WWE training.

“Every time he saw that someone was dragging us down, he would pull us aside and tell us that we were doing fantastic and we were doing great, and we were learning every single day to keep our chin up and just keep hustling and pushing through. He taught me a lot about this business. I will forever be grateful to him,” Ripley added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Given the success that both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez have enjoyed, a lot of the credit can undoubtedly be given to Scotty 2 Hotty for the confidence he instilled in them.

Rhea Ripley will compete for tag team gold at WrestleMania

With the Show of Show set to take place in just over three weeks, Rhea Ripley has punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

The Nightmare will join forces with Liv Morgan to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and Naomi as well as the defending champions, Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Ripley is no stranger to tag team gold as she captured the championships last year when she teamed up with Nikki A.S.H.

Will Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley leave WrestleMania with tag team gold? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande