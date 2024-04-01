Rhea Ripley predicts the winners of The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley has made her prediction for the biggest tag team match ever, pitting The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On WrestleMania XL Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in what Triple H branded the biggest tag team match ever. The match in question will decide if Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns on Night Two is contested under Bloodline rules or if the stable is barred from ringside.

In a new WWE video, several top superstars shared their predictions for the blockbuster match. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley made her prediction for the huge match as well as can be seen below:

“It’s a tough one, I’ve had beef with The Bloodline, I’ve had alliances with The Bloodline, I’ve had beef with Cody & Seth. But I know how good each & everyone of them are, and I feel like I’m gonna have to go with Cody & Seth." (H/T Khel Now)

Rhea Ripley is involved in a big match as well

At last year's WrestleMania, The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women's Championship when she picked up a win over Charlotte Flair in an epic contest. She has been holding the belt for almost a year now and is quite possibly the strongest female star in all of WWE.

Ripley will defend the coveted title against Becky Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a much-anticipated match. Lynch and Ripley have been feuding on WWE RAW for quite some time now and fans can't wait to see if the latter's reign finally ends. Ripley is Becky Lynch's biggest WWE challenge yet and it won't be an easy task for her to dethrone The Eradicator.

