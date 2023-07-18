Rhea Ripley promises Dominik will win first-ever singles championship within a day; addresses real heat in the faction

Rhea Ripley addressed the audience on WWE RAW tonight and had quite a few things to say. With there being real tension in The Judgment Day over the past several weeks, she addressed the status of the faction. She also made a promise that Dominik Mysterio would be winning a championship.

The star was out in the ring after assaulting Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage. The crowd was raucous when Ripley decided to address the tension within The Judgment Day.

There has been quite a lot of tension within the group in the last few weeks, which appeared to solve itself after Rhea Ripley forced Finn Balor and Damian Priest to finally talk to each other and clear the air.

Tonight, she addressed the tension, saying that there was no way the group would be breaking up over something like that as they were too supportive of each other.

She then went on to promise that Dominik Mysterio would become champion tomorrow when he faces Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. If he is able to win the match, it will be Mysterio's first singles title in WWE.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Dominik wants a match with Wes Lee for the North American Championship NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT

If Ripley has made a promise, then she's sure to back him up to ensure that he wins the title. Wes Lee will need to be careful.

