Rhea Ripley wasn't punished by WWE after huge WrestleMania match

Rhea Ripley has opened up about the time she was let off the hook by WWE after her huge WrestleMania match. The Eradicator has been a main roster regular for years now and has established herself as one of the top names in the women's division. But it was just five years ago, when she was still in NXT.

Ripley joined CM Punk to promote the upcoming Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, and the two have attended many interviews, including a sit-down with SPORTbible.

During the conversation, Punk mentioned the level of detail that goes into producing a WWE show, and talents can get an earful if they go over their allotted time. He also mentioned a "secret rule," where wrestlers can get away with it if the segment is entertaining enough.

This led to Ripley revealing how she got away with it during her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

“I’ve never been punished but I know that one of my matches, the COVID era WrestleMania with Charlotte [Flair] - we definitely went double the time we were supposed to but we didn’t get punished for it,” she said. [H/T SPORTbible]

Notably, that year's Women's Royal Rumble winner, Flair, had picked the then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent. The two wrestled a back-and-forth match that went a little over 20 minutes, with The Queen emerging victorious after making The Nightmare submit via a Figure-Eight leglock.

The two stars reversed roles three years later at WrestleMania 39, with Charlotte walking in as the SmackDown Women's Champion and Ripley being the challenger after winning the Rumble. On this occasion, The Nightmare claimed the win over Flair.

Rhea Ripley will be in the Women's World Title match at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley will have the chance to reclaim the Women's World Championship in a triple-threat match. After Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution during the IYO SKY vs. Ripley match, she is set to defend her title against both of them at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ripley will look to add a third Women's World Championship to her resume, having lost the gold to SKY on an episode of RAW in March.

