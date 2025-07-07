Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's spot at WWE Night of Champions called out by veteran for one major reason: "Left a bad taste in my mouth"

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions after connecting with a huge Avalanche Riptide from the top of a table placed over the top rope. Wrestling legend Bully Ray questioned the same spot.

During the spot, the referee was seen holding onto the table, seemingly to keep it stable, as Rhea Ripley went to execute her finisher on Rodriguez. This moment was called out by Ray, who suggested that a referee shouldn't get involved in the match under similar circumstances.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the veteran suggested that the spot left a "bad taste" in his mouth.

"The whole table situation left a bad taste in my mouth when it came to Rhea and [Raquel]," Ray said. "Yes, wrestler's safety is very important, but you're telling me the wrestler's safety is very important in a Street Fight to the point the referee has to hold the table so it's not shaking, so the women can execute the move? It's glaring to me." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray specifically pointed out the finish from Rhea Ripley

Speaking on the same topic, Bully Ray claimed that wrestlers should try to find a way to execute a move without the involvement of a referee or not attempt the move at all.

"It screams that what we're doing is nothing more than, you know, a show, it's entertainment. And what I'm talking about specifically is the referee holding the table on the top rope so both women can go up there and do, you know, Rhea's finish. If you can't do a stunt like that without the help of the referee, either find a way to do it, or don't do it at all!" added Ray.

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. The match was set up by Adam Pearce after the two superstars got engaged in a huge brawl on an episode of Monday Night RAW prior to Night of Champions 2025.

