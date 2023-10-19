Rhea Ripley reacts to her 2023 PWI Women's 250 ranking in a three-word tweet

Rhea Ripley took to social media to comment on what she thought about her 2023 PWI Women's 250 ranking.

The current Women's World Champion topped the list for the first time in her career. The runner-up was Stardom's Giulia, followed by SmackDown's Bianca Belair. The Eradicator won this year's women's Royal Rumble Match, dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and is currently part of the biggest faction in WWE, The Judgment Day. She's had a dominant run in the company ever since joining the group last year.

After Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced on X/Twitter that Rhea Ripley ranked number one in the 2023 PWI Women's 250, she commented on the tweet, stating that she's always on top.

"Mami’s ALWAYS on top," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against four other competitors at WWE Crown Jewel

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was announced that The Eradicator will put her title on the line against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

All five women have been involved in brawls on the red brand recently, and they'll finally collide for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming premium live event. This means that Rhea Ripley doesn't need to be pinned or submitted to lose the title.

There also won't be any disqualifications or count-outs, which means weapons will be legal. Ripley doesn't have any advantage, so it'll be interesting to see what she does to emerge victorious, or whether a new champion could be crowned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 4. It'll also be interesting to see whether Dominik Mysterio, or any another member of The Judgment Day will interfere in the match to help her win.

