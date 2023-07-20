Rhea Ripley reacts as 32-year-old star compares her to an "emo buffalo"

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's new Instagram story received a hilarious reaction from Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator and Vega are good friends in real life. The duo occasionally takes witty jibes at each other on social media.

In her latest Instagram story, Vega shared a video of a buffalo that seemed gloomy and depressed. The reply section of the reel was filled with comments calling the animal "emo buffalo."

The buffalo apparently reminded Vega of Ripley, and she decided to share the clip on her Instagram story. She also tagged The Nightmare in the story.

Ripley noticed the story and had a two-word reaction to the same:

"Little sh*t."

Rhea Ripley's response to Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega recently feuded on WWE TV

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39. She kicked off a feud with Vega soon after and defeated her in a title bout at Backlash 2023.

The San Juan fans gave a massive ovation to Zelina Vega at the Premium Live Event, leaving her overwhelmed. Ripley had the following to say about the reaction that Vega received while talking with Cheap Heat:

"I'm very happy she got that moment and she got that opportunity. I know that it's going to be something that she's not going to forget for the rest of her life. And I'm glad that I could be the person in the ring with her to sort of help her get to the point where everyone is believing in her in such an ecstatic way." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ripley went on to register two more victories over Vega at WWE's live events. She is currently busy celebrating Dominik Mysterio's North American title win over Wes Lee on NXT. Dominik's win gave him his first singles title in the company.

Share your reactions to Ripley's hilarious response to Vega!