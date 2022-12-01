Rhea Ripley reacts to 53-year-old WWE veteran calling her Dominik's "sick witch girlfriend"

Rhea Ripley has sent out a challenge to veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole in response to his latest comments about her and Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crossed the line on Thanksgiving when the duo attacked Rey Mysterio at his home. WWE announcer Michael Cole wasn't happy one bit over what happened and had the following to say about Ripley and Dominik:

“... this punk spoiled brat, an entitled kid and his sick witch girlfriend Rhea Ripley did this to the father of Dominik, Rey Mysterio, yesterday — ON THANKSGIVING in Rey Mysterio’s own home. This is pathetic.” [H/T Cage Side Seats]

The Nightmare noticed Sportskeeda's Twitter post highlighting Cole's comments on SmackDown. She responded to Cole by daring him to do something about it.

"Lol. Do something about it @MichaelCole."

You can check out her tweet below:

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's response to Michael Cole?

Ripley's challenge to the WWE veteran received several responses from WWE fans with most of them siding with her. Check out some of the most notable replies below:

Ripley has seemingly corrupted Dominik Mysterio beyond repair. It took a while for her to force Dominik to embrace his dark side, but she eventually succeeded in doing so. Dominik turned on his father at WWE Clash at the Castle and aligned with The Judgment Day soon after.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Dominik explained the reason behind attacking his father on Thanksgiving. Here's what he said:

“Because he had his Christmas tree up before November was over, and honestly he doesn’t deserve to just be living peacefully. I had to live with his shadow my whole life. So I’m hoping to cast a big shadow over him and just keep torturing him as much as I can.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Ripley chimed in as well and stated that Rey shutting the door on Dominik didn't sit well with her. She added that Rey insulted her as well and that made Dominik snap at her father.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's message to Michael Cole? Will the WWE announcer respond to her dare?

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes