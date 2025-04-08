Rhea Ripley reacts after being added back to the Judgment Day in major botch

Rhea Ripley left The Judgment Day last year after a huge betrayal. Now, the star has reacted to being added back to the group in a big botch.
On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley was one of the stars who started the show after being introduced by Adam Pearce. However, the General Manager made a huge botch while introducing her. Instead of calling her to the ring, he introduced Ripley as representing the Judgment Day, adding her back to the faction in a botch.
The star has now reacted and said that Pearce needs a nap. Rhea Ripley said that while she appreciated getting added to the WrestleMania match, that was all he got right in that segment. She referred to how he had made a mistake by adding her to the faction she hated. She's clearly no longer a part of Judgment Day.
"@ScrapDaddyAP I think you need to take a nap my dude… Appreciate you for at least getting one thing right and adding me to the #WrestleMania41 match! #WWERAW," she wrote on X.
Adam Pearce replied, letting her know why and admitting he appreciated drinking too much. This indicated that he was calling himself inebriated and blaming that for the mistake.
"I appreciate the drink."
Ripley is now officially a part of a Triple Threat match, which will see her go against Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.