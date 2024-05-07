Rhea Ripley reacts after Buddy Matthews brings a life-size cardboard cutout of her

Rhea Ripley reacted to Buddy Matthews bringing in a life-size cardboard cutout of her. Judging by her recent Instagram story, she seemed pretty pleased with it.

The Nightmare is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews. She is currently out of action due to an injury she sustained while being attacked by Liv Morgan on an episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley regularly shares personal photos and videos on her Instagram stories. In her new story, Buddy Matthews can be seen setting up a life-size cardboard cutout of The Eradicator.

She reacted by posing with the cutout unimpressed, as can be seen below:

What does Rhea Ripley think of Buddy Matthews competing in AEW?

Buddy Matthews was let go by WWE in 2021. In early 2022, he debuted in AEW and has been a mainstay in the promotion since then.

While speaking with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Ripley opened up about Buddy competing in Tony Khan's promotion:

"He’s been wrestling for over 10 years. I think maybe over 15 years. He’s been wrestling for a long, long time and he knows that like when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. And then over in AEW as well, he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing. Like The House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he also knows that at the end of the day that the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ripley was beyond angry over being forced to vacate her Women's World Championship. She almost got into a brawl with Liv Morgan before security separated the duo. In Rhea's absence, Becky Lynch won the title belt in a battle royal on RAW.

