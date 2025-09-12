Rhea Ripley reacts after Cathy Kelley "interrupts" her date night with Buddy Matthews

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has responded to a hilarious video that her &quot;ex&quot;, Cathy Kelley, recently shared on X. The WWE interviewer can be seen &quot;interrupting&quot; The Nightmare's date night with her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews.Ripley and Cathy Kelley have been the best of friends for a long time. Kelley has jokingly called Rhea her &quot;ex&quot; on several occasions in the past.In a new video that Cathy Kelley shared on her official X handle, she can be seen coming out of nowhere to interrupt Rhea Ripley's date night with husband Buddy Matthews. Mami has now responded to the video with two emojis, as can be seen below:Cathy Kelley left WWE in 2020In early 2020, Kelley left fans shocked when she announced that she was leaving WWE. Two years later, she returned and has been with the company since then. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she said the following about leaving WWE back in 2020:“While I was at NXT, they said that I wasn’t ever going to be on a main show, that was my catalyst. I’ve talked about this recently, but the first week where I don’t feel like I not necessarily brought my A Game, I wasn’t prepared for that opportunity, that loomed over me for the next couple of years. I did a lot of digital stuff but they didn’t feel like that was enough to prepare me for live television. And then even though I was doing a paragraph of live NXT each week, I was in an overlook every week and run down the matches or talking with William Regal about the show. Then a couple of weeks later I remember putting in my resignation letter that I had a conversation with Cole that it was probably never going to happen.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]Cathy Kelley @catherinekelleyLINKthe reason i started watching wrestling is back in wrestling 🥹 @TheAJMendezKelley has done a great job so far as a backstage interviewer on the main roster. Her fans would love to see her have a lengthy stint in WWE this time around.