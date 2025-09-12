  • home icon
Rhea Ripley reacts after Cathy Kelley "interrupts" her date night with Buddy Matthews

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 05:40 GMT
The video in question (via Cathy Kelley
The video in question (via Cathy Kelley's X)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has responded to a hilarious video that her "ex", Cathy Kelley, recently shared on X. The WWE interviewer can be seen "interrupting" The Nightmare's date night with her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Ripley and Cathy Kelley have been the best of friends for a long time. Kelley has jokingly called Rhea her "ex" on several occasions in the past.

In a new video that Cathy Kelley shared on her official X handle, she can be seen coming out of nowhere to interrupt Rhea Ripley's date night with husband Buddy Matthews. Mami has now responded to the video with two emojis, as can be seen below:

Cathy Kelley left WWE in 2020

In early 2020, Kelley left fans shocked when she announced that she was leaving WWE. Two years later, she returned and has been with the company since then. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she said the following about leaving WWE back in 2020:

“While I was at NXT, they said that I wasn’t ever going to be on a main show, that was my catalyst. I’ve talked about this recently, but the first week where I don’t feel like I not necessarily brought my A Game, I wasn’t prepared for that opportunity, that loomed over me for the next couple of years. I did a lot of digital stuff but they didn’t feel like that was enough to prepare me for live television. And then even though I was doing a paragraph of live NXT each week, I was in an overlook every week and run down the matches or talking with William Regal about the show. Then a couple of weeks later I remember putting in my resignation letter that I had a conversation with Cole that it was probably never going to happen.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]
Kelley has done a great job so far as a backstage interviewer on the main roster. Her fans would love to see her have a lengthy stint in WWE this time around.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

