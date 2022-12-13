Rhea Ripley reacts to claim that she loves watching former WWE Tag Team Champion wrestle

Rhea Ripley has reacted to WWE's recent tweet stating that The Nightmare loves watching Dominik wrestle.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor) took on Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits. At one point during the match, Rhea Ripley could be seen admiring Dominik's ring work, and the clip was shared on WWE's official Twitter handle. WWE wrote in the tweet that The Nightmare loves watching Dominik go at it in the ring.

Rhea Ripley noticed the tweet and reacted to the same with a "Face Exhaling" emoji. For those unaware, the emoji usually "represents relief, exhaustion, or a sigh of disappointment or displeasure." Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's response to WWE?

Ripley seemingly enjoyed Dominik's performance on WWE RAW. Many of her fans didn't agree with her, though. Check out the responses that Rhea's tweet received:

Ripley and Dominik have grown quite close over the past few weeks. Ripley and Dominik's unusual friendship kicked off with the former NXT Women's Champion beating him up on numerous occasions. It reached a point where WWE had an entire playlist ready to showcase Rhea's attacks on Dominik.

Dominik finally turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle and soon joined forces with The Judgment Day. Dominik has been displaying his ruthless side ever since then and is quite close to Ripley. Here's what The Nightmare had to say about Dominik joining The Judgment Day:

"I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to sc*ew with Ray on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much. After that it kind of like stuck and it created this whole story that’s been going on that eventually ended up with Dom joining The Judgement Day. A lot of it is us going out there and just having fun, not really taking anything too seriously and knowing we want to go out there and sc*ew with people and their train of thought." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Ripley and Dominik are 26 and 25 years old, respectively, and have a long road ahead of them in WWE. It remains to be seen how far the duo will go while terrorizing WWE's top babyfaces on a weekly basis.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's on-screen friendship with Dominik so far?

