Rhea Ripley reacts to comment about her spanking Dominik Mysterio after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a comment about her spanking Dominik Mysterio following the latest episode of RAW.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW started with a brawl as Nia Jax attacked Shayna Baszler. However, Raquel Rodriguez came out to exact her revenge against Jax, followed by a much-awaited return by Ripley. The latter went straight after The Irresistible Force as well.

The Eradicator called out her Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in the ring. After confronting The Archer of Infamy for being unable to lead The Judgment Day in her absence, she furiously told Dirty Dom to win the North American Championship if he wanted to "come back home."

Sportskeeda Wrestling took to Twitter to post about a fan who yelled during the segment that Rhea Ripley would spank Dominik for losing his title.

The Women's World Champion quickly noticed the post and quoted it with a caption indicating spanking Dirty Dom wouldn't classify as a punishment.

"If only that were a punishment," Ripley wrote.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's tweet.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley might be present ringside for Dominik Mysterio's match on the developmental show

As mentioned above, Rhea Ripley wants Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Championship again. She set up a match for him to face Trick Williams on this week's developmental show.

Ripley was furious at Damian Priest for not being present ringside for Dirty Dom's match at No Mercy, which is why she might be there to help him win the title back on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Fans eagerly await what Ripley will do if Dominik Mysterio fails to win the WWE NXT North American Championship. Let's see what WWE has in store for the duo.

Do you think Mami will throw out Dirty Dom from The Judgment Day if he fails to secure the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

