Rhea Ripley reacts to Damian Priest defeating Drew McIntyre with CM Punk's help at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Damian Priest's big win over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The Judgment Day member pinned The Scottish Warrior after CM Punk's interference.

The final moments of the World Heavyweight Title match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland saw CM Punk hit a low blow on Drew McIntyre. A South of Heaven from Priest followed, leading to a big win for him. McIntyre was beyond livid after the show went off the air.

Shortly after, Rhea Ripley shared an Instagram Story acknowledging Priest's big victory at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Check out her story below.

Rhea Ripley had seemingly been silent on X/Twitter since Liv Morgan ki**ed Dominik Mysterio on RAW a short while ago. She finally posted a tweet ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The Nightmare sent a message to Priest and told him to kick McIntyre's a**.

Priest won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre following Punk's surprise attack. The Second City Saint cost The Scottish Warrior a potential win again on June 15. McIntyre is now looking to exact revenge on the former AEW star.

