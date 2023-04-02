Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik failing to defeat Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to Dominik losing to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio gave his absolute best against his father Rey on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the young gun failed to defeat the WWE legend tonight.

At the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference, Rhea Ripley opened up about Dominik's big loss earlier tonight. Here's what she said:

"What happened tonight, I mean, I wish I could have been there for my Dom Dom, my Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, but at the end of the day, Mami had business to settle. And Mami's gonna settle some more business later on."

Rhea Ripley won the biggest match of her career tonight

The Nightmare couldn't be there for Dominik as she was focused on Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's title. Ripley and Flair wrestled in one of the best matches in WrestleMania history and Ripley won the belt when all was said and done.

Ripley would've loved to see Dominik put his father down at WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. It was a bittersweet night for The Judgment Day but Dominik still has a long road ahead of him on the main roster. He has improved quite a lot over the past few months and is now one of the biggest heels on WWE RAW.

