Rhea Ripley reacts to edit of Roman Reigns featuring a video of her and male WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley had an incredible night at WWE Night of Champions. She defeated Natalya in quite a short time to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Now, a fan has edited a video of the ending of that match, with Ripley beating Natalya and Dominik jumping into her arms. The video is placed in a still picture of Roman Reigns, apparently holding it up.

At Night of Champions, Ripley took Natalya apart and destroyed the veteran in front of the Saudi crowd to raucous cheers. She then celebrated as only she can, arrogantly, while mocking the defeated veteran. Dominik Mysterio naturally joined in the celebrations, jumping into her arms and also taunting Natalya.

The fan edited the video into a picture of Roman Reigns holding up the frame. It appeared as if Reigns was showing the video to the fans. The fan also captioned it, saying that Reigns was asking everyone to acknowledge Rhea Ripley.

Ripley responded by retweeting it with two emojis, including one for Judgment Day.

Ripley and Judgment Day are on a high right now, while it appears that The Bloodline is falling apart. Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Reigns left everyone gasping as it resulted in Solo and The Tribal Chief also losing their tag team titles match at Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley was not the only star with a strong showing at Night of Champions

While Ripley defeated her opponent in a matter of moments at the WWE event, another star defeated Bianca Belair, ending the latter's enormous title reign. Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship with the help of some innovative use of her mist.

The Empress of Tomorrow rubbed the mist onto her palms before rubbing it onto Belair's face. She is now the new champion after a long time, having lost it at WrestleMania 37 to Ripley.

It will be interesting to see if the two stars cross paths in the coming months.

