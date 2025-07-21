Rhea Ripley reacts to ex-WWE star saying, "I guess I’ll never get to finish my story"

Rhea Ripley has responded to a former WWE Superstar's amusing message on X/Twitter. Shayna Baszler wrote a message in response to Ripley and IYO SKY hitting stinkfaces on Nia Jax at a recent WWE live event.Shayna Baszler no longer wrestles for WWE. Interestingly, she was listed as a producer for the July 9 episode of NXT.At a recent WWE house show, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY hit stinkfaces on Nia Jax in a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Baszler responded to the video and jokingly said she'll probably never get to finish her story, hinting that she wanted to get stinkfaced by the duo as well. Mami reacted to Baszler's post soon after, as can be seen below:Rhea Ripley on fans calling Shayna Baszler &quot;boring&quot;Mami took the NXT Women's title off Baszler back in late 2019. She later spoke with Newsweek and opened up about some fans calling Baszler &quot;boring.&quot; Here's what she said:&quot;I read a lot of things on Twitter, and I see a lot of things about Shayna and about me. I absolutely hate it when they rag on her and say she's boring,&quot; Ripley says. &quot;She's a heel, she's not supposed to be exciting. She's not supposed to make you like her. She's not supposed to do any of that stuff. She's doing her job right. And I hate when people disrespect that fact. So to go out there and put on a match like that with Shayna and prove to everyone how wrong [they are about] not only me but her as well, it's a feeling that can't be matched. I just love proving people wrong.&quot; (H/T Newsweek)Now that Baszler is seemingly working as a producer on NXT, there's certainly a chance that she will be back in action on WWE TV somewhere down the line. Only time will tell if Baszler gets to finish her &quot;story&quot; with Rhea Ripley.