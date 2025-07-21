  • home icon
Rhea Ripley reacts to ex-WWE star saying, "I guess I'll never get to finish my story"

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:25 GMT
Rhea Ripley (via WWE's official YouTube)

Rhea Ripley has responded to a former WWE Superstar's amusing message on X/Twitter. Shayna Baszler wrote a message in response to Ripley and IYO SKY hitting stinkfaces on Nia Jax at a recent WWE live event.

Shayna Baszler no longer wrestles for WWE. Interestingly, she was listed as a producer for the July 9 episode of NXT.

At a recent WWE house show, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY hit stinkfaces on Nia Jax in a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Baszler responded to the video and jokingly said she'll probably never get to finish her story, hinting that she wanted to get stinkfaced by the duo as well. Mami reacted to Baszler's post soon after, as can be seen below:

Rhea Ripley on fans calling Shayna Baszler "boring"

Mami took the NXT Women's title off Baszler back in late 2019. She later spoke with Newsweek and opened up about some fans calling Baszler "boring." Here's what she said:

"I read a lot of things on Twitter, and I see a lot of things about Shayna and about me. I absolutely hate it when they rag on her and say she's boring," Ripley says. "She's a heel, she's not supposed to be exciting. She's not supposed to make you like her. She's not supposed to do any of that stuff. She's doing her job right. And I hate when people disrespect that fact. So to go out there and put on a match like that with Shayna and prove to everyone how wrong [they are about] not only me but her as well, it's a feeling that can't be matched. I just love proving people wrong." (H/T Newsweek)

Now that Baszler is seemingly working as a producer on NXT, there's certainly a chance that she will be back in action on WWE TV somewhere down the line. Only time will tell if Baszler gets to finish her "story" with Rhea Ripley.

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

bell-icon Manage notifications