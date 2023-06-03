Rhea Ripley reacts to fellow Judgment Day member finally getting a championship opportunity after 105 days this WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a Judgment Day member getting a title shot on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Damian Priest will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ripley has been friends with Damian Priest even before they joined the Judgment Day faction. While they have been more prominent since then, they traveled together with Riddle long before there was a plan for the faction.

The last time Priest had a title shot was at the Elimination Chamber match in February against Austin Theory.

It's safe to say Rhea Ripley was very happy for Priest, as anyone could see by her reaction. She was hyped for her friend and had a message to send as well:

"LETS GOOOO!!!!" she wrote.

Damian Priest will thus be the first official challenger for Rollins' title on WWE TV, although The Miz is set to challenge for it at an upcoming house show. It will be interesting to see if the latter plays any role in this match and if there's an upcoming feud against the A-Lister on TV.

Meanwhile, for RAW, Rollins needs to be prepared as Priest will surely be flanked by Rhea Ripley and the rest of the Judgment Day, who has made a reputation for themselves by helping each other win matches.

Are you looking forward to Priest vs. Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes