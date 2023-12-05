Rhea Ripley reacts to Judgment Day member's controversial actions on RAW amid her absence

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Damian Priest's actions from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

With Ripley and Finn Balor absent from this week's show, Priest took responsibility for leading The Judgment Day. During a backstage segment, The Punisher asked Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to deal with The Creed Brothers.

However, things didn't go to plan for Judgment Day, as The Creed Brothers secured the victory. Taking to Twitter/X, Rhea Ripley reacted to Priest taking charge of the group for the night.

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Priest was in charge of leading The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, the team of Priest, Mysterio, McDonagh, Balor, and Drew McIntyre ended up on the losing side, courtesy of the returning Randy Orton, who played a major role in the Men's WarGames Match.

Orton's return also prevented Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins midway through the WarGames Match.

Priest and Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. Brutus and Julius Creed now have the opportunity to gold for the first time on the main roster.

