Rhea Ripley reacts to Liv Morgan winning Women's World title at King and Queen of the Ring

Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to Liv Morgan's win over Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring, and she isn't happy. The Nightmare 'liked' a post by Damian Priest in which he expressed his frustration over how things turned out at the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan took on Becky Lynch with the Women's World title on the line. In the end, Dominik Mysterio cost Lynch the title with his interference, and it seemed like it wasn't intentional.

Shortly after, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest took to Twitter to share his anger over the events of King and Queen of the Ring. He wrote the following: "What!? From bad to worse... smh."

Rhea Ripley has yet to break her silence over Liv Morgan's win but made it clear that she wasn't happy with the result by 'liking' Priest's tweet.

Liv Morgan's revenge tour has led to her winning the Women's World Championship from The Man. She had been eyeing the coveted belt for quite some time now. Many fans were hoping to see her win the title after she injured Rhea Ripley on an episode of RAW not too long ago.

It remains to be seen if Liv manages to keep the title on her shoulders until The Nightmare makes her big return.

