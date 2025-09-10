Rhea Ripley reacts after making huge return alongside 2 WWE stars

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT was a spectacular one with multiple returns. Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer made their shocking comebacks on the black and silver brand and left with a massive announcement.Fatal Influence sealed a big win tonight on NXT, as they won the number-one contendership for the Women's Tag Team Championship, beating other contenders. However, things didn't end for the heel group as Stephanie Vaquer, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley came out and rushed toward the Fatal Influence towards the ring.Following the segment, WWE officially announced that Fatal Influence will be facing the team of Ripley, Stratton, and Vaquer at NXT Homecoming next week. Rhea has now reacted to her return to the developmental brand, as she posted a picture of herself with Vaquer and Stratton in the NXT ring.&quot;#NXTHomecoming,&quot; she captioned the image.Rhea Ripley might form a tag team on WWE RAWThe Nightmare has been struggling to find her spot in the singles division on the already star-studded Monday Night RAW, given that she has been in the championship picture for the longest time.However, it appears that the Stamford-based promotion may have revealed the plans for Ripley in the near future. The Kabuki Warrior's Asuka has been messing with the former champion for weeks.This week on RAW, Asuka disrespected Hall of Famer Nikki Bella backstage, which led to their singles match on the flagship show. The Empress of Tomorrow sealed a big submission win over the Hall of Famer, with the help of Kairi Sane's subtle distraction in the bout.Asuka continued to disrespect Nikki backstage. However, this time, Ripley showed up to aid Bella; this may be a hint that Mami could team up with the former Divas Champion to shut down the Kabuki Warriors.It will be interesting to see what plans the WWE creative team has in store for the Nightmare in the coming weeks.