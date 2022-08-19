Rhea Ripley gives five-word reaction to released WWE Superstars match

Rhea Ripley gave her reaction to released WWE Superstar Mark Andrews' NXT TakeOver Cardiff match.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day is doing everything in her power to destroy The Mysterios. Rhea Ripley joined the stable after WrestleMania Backlash when she assisted Edge to defeat AJ Styles. The group now has a new leader and are feuding against former leader Edge.

Last night, several WWE NXT UK talent were released in the wake of the new black and gold brand's arrival. Ripley went on Twitter to speak about her favorite match of Mark Andrews during his time in the company:

"Watching this live was insane! "

In 2019, Mark Andrews and Flash Webster Morgan defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Gallus to become the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions at TakeOver Cardiff. In less than 48 days, the duo lost their titles to Gallus on an episode of WWE NXT UK.

Rhea Ripley reflects on her time with WWE NXT UK

In 2018, NXT UK became a separate brand from its US counterpart. Several UK and European-born wrestlers made the black and gold brand their home. Rhea Ripley and Pete Dunne were some of the outstanding exports from the brand.

Last night, Shawn Michaels announced NXT Europe and the date for NXT Worlds Collide which will be the final Premium Live Event for NXT UK before the inception of the upcoming brand in 2023. Ripley went on to Twitter to express her gratitude and reflect on her time with WWE NXT UK:

"NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel! My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤💛"

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Ripley and Dunne both made their way to the main roster. Several UK Superstars such as Gallus, Tyler Bate, Blair Davenport and others appeared on NXT 2.0. It will be interesting to see how WWE develops the black and gold brand on the European belt.

What do you think about NXT Europe? Sound off in the comment section.

