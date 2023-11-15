Rhea Ripley reacts as popular WWE champion loses title under controversial circumstances

Rhea Ripley reacted to a popular champion losing his title under controversial circumstances.

Due to their entertaining personalities, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson have become popular in recent months. While it initially looked like Hudson would turn on Chase, he has proven to be a loyal partner. Together, they have shared many memorable moments.

This resulted in them winning the NXT Tag Team Championship a couple of weeks ago. However, things have gone down for the once popular stable following a controversy.

This threw them off their game as they went into their title defense against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo tonight on WWE NXT. Midway through the match, some of the Chase U students walked out. This distracted Andre Chase, which allowed D'Angelo and Stacks to capitalize and pick up the win.

Following the match, Rhea Ripley took to social media to fire a shot at Duke Hudson by calling him a loser.

"Once a loser, always a loser… #WWENXT," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see what happens to Chase U after their loss tonight against D'Angelo and Lorenzo.

