Rhea Ripley reacts to possible historic win at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37. Ripley has the opportunity to make history at the pay-per-view if she wins the title.

She can become the first person to hold a championship in NXT UK, NXT, and the WWE main roster (RAW). She recently discussed the possibility on a WWE conference call and asserted that it is one of the things on her bucket list.

Ripley said that claiming the honor would be incredible and is confident about her title quest. Here's what the WWE Superstar had to say:

"It's actually really really cool that I am going to be the first to hold the NXT UK title, the NXT title, and the main roster like the RAW Women's Championship. I find that incredible, and I can't wait to knock it off my bucket list. I am very confident in myself."

In 2018, Rhea Ripley became the inaugural NXT WK Women's Champion. The following year, she picked up the NXT Women's Championship. At WrestleMania 37, she could become the first WWE Superstar to hold titles on both the NXT brands and the main roster.

Rhea Ripley discusses expectations from her WWE WrestleMania 37 match

Ahead of her title match at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley hailed Asuka as one of the best superstars in WWE. She stated that the RAW Women's Champion is extremely tough, and they will push each other to the limit inside the ring.

"Going into this match with Asuka, I know that it is going to be very, very hard-hitting. Definitely. She is one of the best at what she does, and it is going to be a very brutal sort of match. You are going to see us pretty much kick each other's teeth out. Because we have already seen that with Asuka, and she is tough as a bull. It is going to be a lot like that. It is just going to be very, very rough, and I can't wait. That's how I love to wrestle, and it is going to be fun."

Rhea Ripley got the better of Asuka in their past two encounters on WWE RAW. She first attacked the champion out of the blue during their contract signing. Following that, Ripley cemented her heel turn by assaulting Asuka during their tag team match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Asuka is desperate to hit back with a brutal response and is expected to unleash her lethal side at WrestleMania.