Rhea Ripley reacts to real-life partner Buddy Matthews' new workout video

Rhea Ripley and current AEW star Buddy Matthews often post pictures with each on their social media handles. This time, The Eradicator has reacted to her real-life partner's new Instagram Reel.

Matthews is one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions. He is a member of the House of Black, consisting of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Meanwhile, Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE's women's division, as she currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Buddy Matthews posted a reel of him doing pull-ups. Ripley reacted to it with a 'Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram Story and reaction:

During his time in WWE, Matthews worked closely with the likes of Seth Rollins and other big names. He also captured the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside The Visionary on the company's main roster.

Upon debuting in AEW, he aligned himself with Black, a man he is familiar with, considering their history in the Stamford-based company.

Dutch Mantell provided his take on Rhea Ripley's upcoming title challenger Zelina Vega

At the upcoming Backlash premium live event, Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell mentioned how easily Vega earned a shot at Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship. He said:

"Her [Vega] asking for that title match, that was a little bit sketchy. Then the guy [Adam Pearce] told her, 'I'll talk to Rhea, and I'll talk to the head guy,' whatever. And then all of a sudden comes up later, pops up, and the fight is already made. That's easy as hell."

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career. She defeated Charlotte Flair on Night One of the show in the co-main event. Before this year's 'Mania, Ripley had already won the RAW and NXT Women's Championships.

Meanwhile, Ripley's faction, The Judgment Day, has been feuding with the Latino World Order for weeks. The group was reformed by Rey Mysterio, who defeated his son Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows.

