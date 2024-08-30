Rhea Ripley reacts after being spotted with 41-year-old WWE RAW star ahead of Bash in Berlin

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to react after being spotted with a 41-year-old RAW star ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The name in question is none other than her tag team partner Damian Priest.

After Ripley and Priest were betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024, they formed a new group known as The Terror Twins. Since then, The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy have been in a heated feud with The Judgment Day. The duo are now set to team up to lock horns with Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Damian Priest recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a video with Rhea Ripley as they were on their flight to Berlin. This post caught Mami's attention and she re-uploaded it on her social media. The former WWE Women's World Champion only reacted with an interesting heart sticker.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Jim Cornette believes Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest should win at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

During an edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran said that he believed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest should win against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Cornette also mentioned that The Eradicator needed this win after returning from her injury.

"You know, I'm thinking the babyfaces should go over, but that doesn't mean that's the end of the program. They can get heat after, or they can do something or whatever... This is Rhea's big return. I'm not worried about Priest as much, but this is Rhea's big return from her injury," Cornette continued. "In that case, Rhea needs to win something here pretty soon."

Many fans believe The Judgment Day will interfere to cost Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest the match. It will be interesting to see which team will reign supreme this Saturday.

