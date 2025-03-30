Rhea Ripley reacts after stealing from WWE RAW star, shows off new look

Rhea Ripley is one of the most over stars on the WWE roster. She has been going after the Women's World Title ever since losing it to IYO SKY a few weeks ago.

Ad

WWE is currently touring Europe and hosting Live Events in many different cities. Recently, The Nightmare took on Liv Morgan at a house show in Vienna. After the match, Ripley stole Morgan's bandana and put it on. She recently shared an image of her with the said bandana on Instagram, showing off a new look.

"“Does your dog bite?” The Dog in question…" Rhea wrote.

Check out her post below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rhea Ripley will be facing IYO SKY in a rematch for the Women's World Championship on the upcoming RAW episode with Bianca Belair as the guest referee. Fans are eager to see Mami get another chance at winning back her World Title. However, with The EST as the guest referee, it will be interesting to see who leaves London with the gold.

Rhea Ripley interrupted a contract signing on RAW

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix debut to win the Women's World Championship. She defended her title against IYO SKY on the March 3rd episode of RAW. However, due to distractions caused by Bianca Belair, The Eradicator lost the title to The Genius of the SKY.

Ad

Since Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, has the right to face the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41. After SKY's victory, the two were set to sign a contract on RAW two weeks ago, However, Rhea crashed the party. She attacked both stars and forcefully added her name to the contract.

Due to this, General Manager Adam Pearce announced the aforementioned Women's World Championship rematch between SKY and Ripley for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback