Rhea Ripley reacts to Stephanie McMahon wearing her makeup

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was quite happy with Stephanie McMahon's makeup on the latest episode of Stephanie's Places. McMahon wore the same makeup that The Nightmare uses during her in-ring outings and did quite a good job at it.

Ad

The Eradicator is the next guest on Stephanie's Places. WWE has been promoting the show extensively on its social media handles all week, and fans can't wait to see it.

In a new preview of the episode, Stephanie McMahon can be seen wearing Rhea Ripley's makeup. Mami noticed the video showing Stephanie's makeup and couldn't help but respond to it. She sent a heartfelt reaction to the video during tonight's edition of RAW as can be seen below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ripley will be featured in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41. She will take on IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title. The Nightmare lost her beloved title belt to SKY weeks ago in a massive shocker.

Just before that, Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the Elimination Chamber PLE to secure a title shot at The Show of Shows. Fans are beyond excited to see the three talented stars go at it at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More