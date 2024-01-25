Rhea Ripley reacts to The Judgment Day nearing their 2nd anniversary together

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have run Monday Night RAW for nearly two years now. It took them a while to get to where they are, but 2023 was undoubtedly their break-out year as a group. As they approach their 2nd anniversary, the Women's World Champion reacted to the same.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, there were once again tensions and heads butting, particularly between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Priest and Ripley have emerged as the two informal leaders of The Judgment Day, although many consider the Women's World Champion the real leader.

Either way, Ripley reacted with a heart emoji to a post which stated that this WrestleMania season will mark the second anniversary of The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest was the first recruit to Edge's Judgment Day before Rhea Ripley joined the fray. When Finn Balor joined, it was decided that Edge was no longer needed, and while the decision seemed bizarre at the time, it turned out to be quite a good one in hindsight.

Dominik Mysterio made an unexpectedly perfect addition to the faction and breathed new life into The Judgment Day while JD McDonagh stayed persistent enough to join The Judgment Day - primarily being the guy that takes pinfalls in matches.

R-Truth is a whole other story but he certainly represents the funniest period in the faction's short history so far.

Is Becky Lynch going to be Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40?

For a long time now, WWE has teased a dream clash between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. They've had a few face-to-face moments but since WWE likely wants to save it for a bigger stage, they've essentially avoided each other.

Nia Jax got ahead of Becky Lynch after beating her on the Day 1 edition of RAW, but it won't mean much if Becky wins the Royal Rumble and becomes the first woman to do so twice.

Either way, fans are highly anticipating this match-up. During their most recent interaction on WWE RAW, Ripley told Becky Lynch to make different plans for WrestleMania.

