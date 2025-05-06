Rhea Ripley reacts after WWE gives her a new tag team partner

Rhea Ripley has been announced for a massive, star-studded tag team match for next week's WWE RAW. Following the announcement of the match, The Eradicator has sent out a message for her new partner, IYO SKY.

The Women's World Champion emerged victorious over Roxanne Perez on the latest edition of the Monday Night Show. Following the match, Perez offered a handshake as a mark of respect. However, that was a ruse as Giulia soon came out from behind and took IYO SKY out. The two former NXT Women's Champions then ganged up to unleash a beatdown on The Genius of the Sky.

Soon after, Michael Cole announced a tag team match for next week's RAW, which would see Giulia and Perez taking on IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator recently took to her X account to send a message to SKY.

Check out her tweet below:

"Dam @Iyo_SkyWWE… Looks like YOU needed help," tweeted Ripley.

Sky and Rhea Ripley were pitted against each other at WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match that also featured Bianca Belair. The highly lauded contest ended with Iyo Sky retaining her Women's World Championship. It remains to be seen if the two stars manage to put their past differences aside come next week on RAW.

