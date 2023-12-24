Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE Hall of Famer almost putting her on his 'naughty' list

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to being put by a Hall of Famer on his 'nice' list.

Ripley is one of the best heels in all of WWE today. She is the current Women's World Champion and is one of the most dominant female stars in recent memory.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a huge fan of Rhea Ripley. He recently shared his 'naughty' and 'nice' lists for Christmas, and WWE shared the video on its official Instagram handle. Foley put Ripley on his 'naughty' list before removing her from the same and adding her to his 'nice' list.

Here's how The Nightmare reacted to the video:

Ripley's reaction to Foley's video

Mick Foley has always been a big fan of Rhea Ripley

On a recent episode of The Bump, The Hardcore Legend made an appearance and heaped massive praise on The Eradicator. He called her one of the great characters in modern wrestling.

“I was just tuning in to a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley and I heard 15,000 people chanting, ‘Mami!’ I was like, ‘Now I remember why I love this stuff.’ It’s just great. I’ve been a real big proponent (of Ripley). As high as I had hoped for her, I could’ve never seen this coming. This is one of the great characters of the modern generation.” [H/T Fightful]

Ripley has done quite possibly the best work of her career over the past year or so. Judging by the fact that she's only 27 years old, the sky's the limit for Ripley in the coming years.

