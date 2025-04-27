Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE legend photoshopping her head on an infant’s body

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the most popular WWE Superstars right now. A Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to share a funny post featuring the former Women’s World Champion and she has shared her reaction to it.
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared a post on his official Instagram account with an edited photo of a man with a baby trolley and Rhea Ripley sitting inside it. He shared that he has adopted a Mexican Grey Wolf named 'Ripley', and she has joined the Red Wolves "Notch' and 'Ginger', extending the Foley family.
“MICK FOLEY ADOPTS RIPLEY! Yes, it’s true - I have adopted a Mexican Grey Wolf named “Ripley” through the @wolfconservationcenter. Ripley joins Red Wolves “Notch” & “Ginger” in the extended Foley family. These majestic creatures are among the most endangered species in North America,” wrote Foley.
The Nightmare reacted to the post in the comments section with a laughing emoji and wrote that she loved the post.
“The first picture!! But I love this!!”
Rhea Ripley helped IYO SKY on RAW
The Nightmare competed in a Triple Threat title match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Sunday. Surprisingly, SKY pulled a shocker as she retained her title, beating Belair and Ripley.
Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41 saw WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer challenge IYO SKY to a match.
Both champions were going all-out on each other. However, the bout ended via DQ after Giulia and Roxanne Perez attacked Stephanie and the Damage CTRL member.
Rhea Ripley rushed down the ramp and helped SKY and Vaquer against Giulia and Perez’s surprise attack, before leaving the ring. Ripley eyed the Women’s World title before handing the championship back to the Genius of the Sky, confirming she will still come after the title.
It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Ripley in the coming weeks.