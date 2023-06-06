Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE referee being accused of inappropriately touching her

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a fan accusing a WWE official of being inappropriate during a match.

The Nightmare wrestled Natalya in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at a recent WWE house show. Ripley was victorious and retained her title belt.

Shortly after the match, a Rhea Ripley fan complained about the WWE official being inappropriate with Natalya and Ripley. The SmackDown Women's Champion noticed the tweet and wasn't happy with the fan's accusation.

Check out the entire saga below, including a screenshot of the deleted fan tweet, Ripley's response, and the fan's explanation via video clips as well:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @tntisstrange It’s ok, please don’t look for negativity in everything and make a story from nothing… @tntisstrange It’s ok, please don’t look for negativity in everything and make a story from nothing…

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable ever since winning the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023 to retain her title. She then squashed WWE veteran Natalya in seconds at Night of Champions to register another massive win.

Ripley then defeated Natalya in back-to-back SmackDown Women'sTitle matches on house shows during the weekend. Natalya had a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe shortly before meeting Ripley in Saudi Arabia. Here's what she said:

“I read — it’s hard to not see comments online, waves and waves of comments that I’ve read on Twitter and people’s podcasts and talked about it and just saying that Nattie’s not on Rhea’s level and she doesn’t have Rhea’s momentum, but I started thinking about it, and maybe they’re right, like right now I’m not on Rhea’s level I don’t have momentum, and the truth is, I’ve never been a favorite. I have never been a favorite." [H/T WrestleZone]

She then added that Rhea Ripley would respect her at Night of Champions. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out the way she had planned. Ripley is as dominant as she's ever been, and it remains to be seen who's next in line to challenge her for her SmackDown Women's Title.

