Rhea Ripley reacts to Xavier Woods dressing up as Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has put up a tweet reacting to Xavier Woods' Dominik Mysterio cosplay for Halloween.

The New Day's Xavier Woods dressed up as Dominik on the occasion of Halloween. His teammate Kofi Kingston decided to cosplay as Damian Priest. The photo was shared by Woods on his official Twitter handle.

Rhea Ripley noticed the picture and didn't seem too thrilled with the same. Check out her response below:

The Eradicator has managed to hold on to the Women's World title for about seven months at this point. It seems like her title reign might come to an end at WWE Crown Jewel, considering the fact that she will face four women at the same time.

A Fatal Five-Way match for Ripley's Women's World title is scheduled for the Saudi Arabia event, featuring The Nightmare, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley would love to remain champion, at least until WWE heads over to Australia next year. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. The Eradicator is beyond excited to perform in front of her countrymen.

Rumor has it that Ripley will headline the mega event. Mami is bound to receive a massive ovation when she steps out for her match at the event.

