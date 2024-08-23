Rhea Ripley isn't ready to move on from Dominik Mysterio, says popular WWE star, due to a major reason

The landscape of WWE changed when Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. According to Lyra Valkyria, Mami isn't ready to move on from Dirty Dom, as she's yet to get her revenge.

Earlier this month, the heartbreak of the century took place in Ohio when Dominik Mysterio cost Rhea Ripley against Liv Morgan. Mami was heartbroken and subsequently booted out of The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest in the end.

In an interview on Ten Count Media, the interviewer asked Lyra Valkyria if Rhea Ripley is ready to unite with Jey Uso to take on the new couple from The Judgment Day. The former NXT Women's Champion stated Mami isn't ready to move from Dirty Dom, as she's yet to lay her hands on the couple:

"I don't think Rhea [Ripley] is fully ready to move on until she gives Dom [Mysterio] his come up in for all the stuff he's done and you know gets her hands on Liv [Morgan] again," Valkyria said. (From 16:24 to 16:35)

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan tried to make her way into The Judgment Day when Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus to WWE. The Women's World Champion almost convinced everyone except Damian Priest, who remained loyal to Ripley.

After weeks of mind games with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley returned from a hiatus and confronted the duo. Later, a rematch for the Women's World Champion was announced as Mami took on Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

In the end, Dominik Mysterio sided with Liv Morgan, and with the help of Finn Balor, the two booted Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley out of the faction. Later, Morgan and Carlito were officially made members the group's new version.

At the end of August 2024, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, aka The Terror Twins, will take on The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Ten Count Media and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

