Rhea Ripley and her real-life partner Buddy Matthews spotted posing at 33-year-old WWE Superstar's gym

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley and her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, were recently seen posing at Zelina Vega and Malakai Black's gym.

Ripley and Buddy Matthews, aka Buddy Murphy, have currently been performing in different wrestling companies. Fans from both the companies are eagerly awaiting the duo's wedding, especially after they announced their engagement back in August this year. As of now there's sparse possibility of Matthews to switch from AEW to WWE.

The duo were recently found posing at Vega and Malakai Black's gym. Via the Instagram handle of gym, it was conveyed that it was an incredible start for the gym to have athletes, colleagues, and coaches to share their valuable knowledge of the sport.

They posted:

"'This House, it will serve as a foundation for justice.. for malice.. for Judgement..' Never know who shows up. Thank you for an incredible start of our gym in 2023, to all our students that gave us their trust, to the students that dropped in both domestic and foreign, colleagues that dropped by to share knowledge and athletes that we housed sharing knowledge from their world and to our coaches, we thank you, we look forward to seeing you all and more in 2024 - Tom & Thea Büdgen."

Checkout the picture of Rhea Ripley with Buddy Matthews posing at the gym:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up on being the leader of The Judgment Day

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently gave her opinion on who the leader was in The Judgment Day.

In the episode of WWE Die Woche, Mami asserted that the concept of having a leader wasn't followed by her stable, and each partcipant was equal and they were more like a family.

She further added that the goals of each member of the heel stable was also similar which helps them stay as a 'close-knit unit.'

"So I’ve heard people throw around the ‘leader’ name. And they’re very caught up on me and Finn. The thing with our faction is, we don’t have a leader. In our eyes we’re all equal, and we can all do what each other wants and we help each other out with anything. We’re like a family. We’re a close-knit unit, and we all think the same and we all have the same thing that we want to accomplish here in WWE," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

