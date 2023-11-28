Rhea Ripley receives proposal from another male WWE star to "team" up

Rhea Ripley is quite popular in WWE, and it appears that she's in high demand as well. A male WWE star has proposed a "team" with her. The star in question is Dijak.

As one of the top stars in The Judgment Day, she has a lot of claim on her time, spending most of it with the group or with Dominik Mysterio. When she's not doing that, she's planning for the future of the group, talking to and confronting different stars. On top of that, she's also defending her WWE Women's World Championship.

In the middle of doing all of that, she hardly has any time left for herself, but another male WWE star has now sent her an offer. Former WWE RAW star Dijak, who is currently a part of NXT and has had several brutal matches on the brand, has now turned his attention to Rhea Ripley.

After her appearance on RAW to confront Randy Orton, he seemed interested in a new partnership and sent The Eradicator a message offering to team up with her.

"Outstanding jacket @RheaRipley_WWE! Tag team when??"

Rhea Ripley has yet to respond to the offer at this time, but it will be interesting to see what she says and if she wants to invite him to join the Judgment Day.

