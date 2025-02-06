  • home icon
Rhea Ripley receives a three-word message from WWE Superstar Zaria

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 06, 2025 20:27 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left), Zaria (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has received a three-word message from fellow WWE Superstar, Zaria. This week on NXT TV, the 25-year-old Australian returned to in-ring action for the first time since late December 2024.

Zaria teamed up with Sol Ruca on this week's edition of the black and silver brand. The duo defeated Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in a Tag Team Match. This was the Aussie's first appearance on television since the December 17 edition of NXT when she and Ruca lost to Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

On X (fka Twitter), Rhea Ripley reacted to Zaria's photo posted by WWE Australia's official handle. The photograph also caught the latter's attention who sent a three-word message to the reigning Women's World Champion.

"Got me good…," wrote Zaria.

Check out Zaria's post below:

Tommy Dreamer believes Charlotte Flair will pick Tiffany Stratton over Rhea Ripley.

Tommy Dreamer believes Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany Stratton over Rhea Ripley as her opponent at WrestleMania 41. Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, marking her WWE return with a historic triumph.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said that after The Queen's segment with the Women's World Champion on RAW this week, he had a feeling that Flair would choose Stratton over Ripley to feud with, on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," said Dreamer.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Flair addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Ripley. The two superstars recalled their previous meetings at The Show of Shows, including their match at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Eradicator asked her long-term rival to pick her as her WrestleMania 41 opponent during their confrontation on RAW. Since becoming a two-time champion, she has successfully defended the title once, defeating Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Flair has yet to make her decision. She appeared on the developmental brand this week and confronted the NXT Women's Champion, Giulia. The Queen is also expected to appear on SmackDown for a face-to-face with Stratton.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
